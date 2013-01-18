PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 18

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

Headlines

CAYMAN ISLANDS TO OPEN UP TO SCRUTINY

GAME OWNER EYES TRANCHE OF HMV STORES

GLENCORE AND XSTRATA SEEK DEAL EXTENSION

BANKS SEEK SUPPORT FOR PPI DEADLINE

BARCLAYS EYES BONUS POOL TO PAY LIBOR FINE

Overview

In a drive for transparency, authorities in the Cayman Islands are planning on creating a public database of funds domiciled in the British territory for the first time.

Videogames seller Game Group is interested in acquiring stores from collapsed music retailer HMV, the CEO said.

As their mega-merger continues to go through regulatory clearance, Glencore and Xstrata are set to extend the deadline for the deal for a third time.

The British banking industry wants a deadline of May 2014 to be imposed for claims from customers who say they were mis-sold payment protection insurance, says one senior executive.

Barclays is considering whether it should recoup some or all of the 290 million pounds it was fined for Libor-rate rigging from the bonuses it is due to pay investment bankers in 2012.