PRESS DIGEST - Funds industry news Nov 30

LONDON Nov 30 Financial Times

* Bill Gross, manager of the world's biggest bond fund for U.S. asset manager Pimco, lost money through November as he struggled to turn round a year of uncharacteristic poor performance.

New York Times

* Hedge fund manager John Paulson has agreed to cover any losses incurred by investor 92nd Street Y in his funds and could owe the non-profit cultural institution in New York as much as $4 million.

Wall Street Journal

* Goldman Sachs has raised $600 million from clients such as pension funds, wealthy families and large institutions for a new fund that would provide start-up money to hedge-fund managers.

