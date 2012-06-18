版本:
PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News - June 18

LONDON, June 18 Financial Times

*Sutesh Sharma, the former head of proprietary trading at Citigroup is to launch his new London-based hedge fund, Portman Square Capital, with around $500 million this autumn.

