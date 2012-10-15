UPDATE 1-Funds Industry news - Oct 15

LONDON Oct 15 Financial Times
* NYSE Euronext could get regulatory approval as
early as this week to launch a service for retail investors
which is separate from those used by high frequency trading
firms and long-term institutional investors.
* The European Securities and Markets Authority has rejected
attempts by two fund management trade associations to get it to
reconsider new guidelines aimed at strengthening investor
protection and harmonising regulatory practices.
The Independent
* British pension fund chief Ian Greenwood has flown to Los
Angeles for Tuesday's News Corporation annual meeting
to call for Rupert Murdoch to give up his joint role as chairman
and chief executive.