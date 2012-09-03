PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News - Sept 3

LONDON, Sept 3 The Financial Times
* More than a quarter of exchange traded funds and notes
listed in the U.S. have failed to attract sufficient assets to
be economically viable, according to data compiled for the
Financial Times.
* A leading U.S. figure in bond investment - Franklin
Templeton's Michael Hasenstab - has emerged as Ireland's single
biggest private sector creditor by aggressively buying Irish
government bonds.
* China Investment Corp has sold most of its stake in
BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, as part of
a wider strategy to trim holdings in global financial
institutions.
The Daily Telegraph
* Lewis Chester, the former Conservative Party donor, has
put his beleaguered hedge fund, Pentagon Capital Management,
into administration in a move that could leave the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission nearly $100 million out of
pocket.
The Times
* Burnt shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland are
in talks with litigation funds with a view to launching a formal
3.3 billion pounds ($5.2 billion)lawsuit against the bank and
its ex-chief executive, Fred Goodwin, within weeks.