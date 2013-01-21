PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News - Jan 21

BRIEF-Rand Logistics announces expectations for 2017 sailing season
* Rand logistics announces expectations for 2017 sailing season
LONDON Jan 21 FINANCIAL TIMES:
* Allianz Global Investors is to launch an infrastructure debt fund in Britain, the first of its kind, to help build schools, hospitals and roads.
* Goldman Sachs starts roadshow today to sell shares worth 1.4 billion euros in a German property portfolio, starting one of the biggest IPOs in European property in recent years.
* BNP Paribas to spin off clean energy fund manager.
* UK's Investment Management Association says managers' options for outsourcing their back office solutions are too limited, making it difficult to reduce the risk of administrative failures.
BUSINESS STANDARD:
* L&T Finance in advanced stages of negotiations to buy Morgan Stanley's wealth management buisness in India.
* Rand logistics announces expectations for 2017 sailing season
* Current field estimate of production from well is about 40 barrels of oil per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Uber Technologies Inc put its self-driving cars back on the road on Monday, voicing confidence in its autonomous vehicle program three days after one of its cars was involved in a crash in Tempe, Arizona.