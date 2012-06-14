PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 14

June 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Cai Jinyong, chief executive of Goldman Sachs Gaohua Securities, a Beijing-based investment banking joint venture, is expected to retire in the next couple of months to pursue personal interests, according to two industry sources.

- Zhang Xiaoqiang, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said Beijing will likely announce measures to help Hong Kong, which is feeling the impact of global stock market volatility and a worldwide economic slowdown.

- Listing candidate Huadian Fuxin Energy, the clean-energy arm of state-owned power generator China Huadian Group, is considering issuing corporate bonds and shorter-term notes to fund its future development, said the board secretary Liu Lei.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- The government's inflation-linked bonds (iBonds) have attracted orders of as much as HK$50.2 billion, more than five times the HK$10 billion on offer, and almost three times more than the previous issue, a government spokesman said.

THE STANDARD

- Mainland developer and decoration services provider Richly Field China Development said its chairman He Guang was arrested in April. He will assist police in an investigation into a misleading announcement in the company's 2009 annual report.

TA KUNG PAO

- Hong Kong will need the local currency's peg to maintain itself as an international center for financing and investment, said Chief executive Donald Tsang, added that the government has no intention to change the linked exchange-rate system.

