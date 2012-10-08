PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 8

HONG KONG Oct 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A four-year-old boy visiting Hong Kong from Saudi Arabia is sick in Queen Mary Hospital with a Sars-like virus suspected to be the same one that emerged in the Middle East last month. If confirmed, it would be the world's third case of the novel corona virus, which killed one man and left the other critically ill. ()

-- Hong Kong and China Gas, better known as Towngas which is the only distributor of piped gas in the city, will consider a separate listing of its non-city gas businesses, ECO Environmental Investments Limited (ECO), when it reaches about 40 per cent of Towngas' total net profit, managing director Alfred Chan said. ()

-- Property prices will remain high and may even continue to rise until the new administration's housing measures begin to kick in, industry watchers said. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Great Eagle Holdings Ltd said it would buy a hotel property in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at 400 Fifth Avenue, New York, the United States, for $229 million.

THE STANDARD

-- Highly resistant bacteria related to the tuberculosis germ has been found to be the reason for four women taking ill with septic shock after receiving transfusions at the beauty center DR in Causeway Bay.

-- Foxconn Technology Group workers returned to the assembly line that makes Apple Inc's iPhone 5 in Zhengzhou, Henan, after walking off their jobs on Friday (Oct. 5), advocacy group China Labour Watch said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong's Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing said the government has received applications from the two power companies, CLP Power and Hongkong Electric, for a tariff increase next year.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties' Century Gateway project in Tuen Mun has sold 900 units out of 1,075 units so far, reaping HK$6 billion ($773.91 million) for the developer.

