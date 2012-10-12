PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 12

HONG KONG Oct 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Bursa Malaysia, the operator of the Southeast Asian country's stock exchange, plans to list the world's first retail Islamic exchange-traded bond (ETB) in Malaysia in December, which may lead to a listing in Hong Kong if there is demand. ()

-- CIFI Holdings, a Shanghai-based property developer, has revived a plan to list shares in Hong Kong on November to raise as much as $300 million, people with direct knowledge of the situation said. ()

-- The number of international passengers flying China Eastern Airlines fell 18 percent to 641,340 last month in August amid a row between China and Japan over disputed islands in the East China Sea.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Mainland China property developer Country Garden said it achieved a transaction amount of 4.23 billion yuan ($673.89 million) during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Golden Week Holidays (between Sept. 30 and Oct.7), 12 percent higher than the total contract sales in September.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............