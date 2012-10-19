PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 19

HONG KONG Oct 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The appeal of pursuing outbound mergers and acquisitions for Chinese executives dropped to a two-year low, due to a grim outlook over the euro-zone debt crisis and a large valuation discrepancy between listed and non-listed assets. (here)

-- Nestle plans to double the number of its research units in China as the world's largest food group chases double-digit growth in the world's most populated country. (here)

THE STANDARD

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties will launch sales of the second phase of The Wings project in Tseung Kwan O by the end of next month for up to HK$15,000 ($1,900) per square foot. HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The number of traders at the annual Canton Fair dropped 11 percent, while volumes of transactions for mechanical and electrical products fell 22.4 percent compared to last year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co plans to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering in November, market sources said. For Chinese newspapers, see...............

