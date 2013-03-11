PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 11

HONG KONG, March 11 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China Union Pay Co Ltd, the country's bank card services
provider, will strive to improve its global market share by
attracting members to its international business arm with a
profit-sharing scheme, said President Xu Luode.
-- Private equity firm Aid Partners, the new owner of the
Hong Kong and Singapore outlets of the British music retail
chain HMV, said it aims to acquire more local rivals and to
compete with Apple's iTunes store on the internet.
-- ANZ plans to open more branches at street level in Hong
Kong to offer personalised service to customers despite bank
clients turning in increasing numbers to the internet to manage
their accounts, said Susan Yuen, chief executive of ANZ Hong
Kong.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC brand,
aims to boost its share of China'smartphone market to 35 percent
from around 15 percent now, Chairman and Chief Executive Yang
Yuanqing said.
SING TAO DAILY
-- SCMP Group plans to partner with outdoor media
firm Focus Media Network Ltd to acquire Convey
Advertising Co Ltd, an outdoor media agency that focuses on
developing the billboard market.
APPLE DAILY
-- BYD Co Ltd , the Chinese car maker
backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, is getting ready for
the delivery of 90 electric taxis to Hong Kong by late-April at
the earliest, sources said.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............