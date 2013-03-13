PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 13

HONG KONG, March 13 These are some of the



SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China Huarong Asset Management aims to line up the
national pension fund and major international institutions as
strategic investors before its initial public offering in Hong
Kong and on the mainland in 2016, said chairman Lai Xiaomin.
-- China Resources Cement vice-chairman Yu
Zhongliang said the mainland would not suffer from an
over-supply of cement this year because a lot of obsolete
production capacity would be eliminated.
-- Estee Lauder, one of the world's largest cosmetics
firms, plans to hire thousands more staff over the next seven
years in Asia, it believes it can achieve annual sales growth of
8 percent, and as it opens many more stores across the region,
according to chairman William Lauder.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said it may
inject some of its assets, including the group's digital set-top
box business, into mainland-based textile firm China Resources
Jinhua Co Ltd and may acquire a stake in Jinhua.
APPLE DAILY
-- Three companies -- China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd, China
Everbright Bank and Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co, a subsidiary
of China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) --
plan to list in Hong Kong in the second quarter of this year,
raising a total of more than HK$70 billion ($9.02 billion),
according to market sources.
THE STANDARD
-- An investor of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd
is placing 61.346 million shares of the firm to raise
as much as HK$450 million. UBS is handling the deal.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Noodle restaurant chain operator Ajisen (China) Holdings
Ltd said net profit for 2012 fell 55.9 percent to
HK$154.2 million, hit by skyrocketing costs, debilitated
consumer confidence and with sales further affected by the
Diaoyu Island dispute during the year.
