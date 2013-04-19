PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 19

HONG KONG, April 19 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hang Lung Properties' investment on the
mainland was a long-term strategy and will continue the
expansion despite disappointing economic growth in the first
quarter, said Chairman Ronnie Chan. ()
-- Digital Realty Trust, the world's largest builder and
wholesale provider of data centres, is in discussions with
various major information technology services providers on
initial projects in Shanghai and Beijing, said Chief Executive
Michael Foust. It will open its first data centre project in
Hong Kong in November. ()
-- Internet giant Yahoo launched an online shop,
Yahoo Outlet, in Hong Kong selling discounted branded products
ranging from apparel, electronic devices and hobby items to home
decor and appliances. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Sinopec Engineering, a unit spun-off from the state-owned
oil giant Sinopec, is kicking off its $2.7 billion
initial public offering in Hong Kong on May 10 and trading is
expected to commence on May 23.
THE STANDARD
-- Hang Seng Bank will spend HK$480 million
($61.83 million) on upgrading branches this year as part of a
plan to boost revenue from its wealth management business by 50
percent over the next three years, said Nixon Chan, head of
retail banking and wealth management. ()
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said
it expected its Hong Kong sales to see double digit growth
during 2016 to 2020.
