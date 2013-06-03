PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 3

HONG KONG, June 3 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Microsoft Corp, the world's largest software
company, plans to expand its network of branded retail stores
into Hong Kong, which would be its first in Asia and the
mainland, according to Ralph Haupter, the chairman and chief
executive of Microsoft Greater China. ()
-- Shenzhen's Shuibei Jewelry, a mainland retailer of
mass-market jewellery and accessories, is preparing to raise as
much as 500 million yuan in what could be Hong Kong's first
initial public offering to raise both yuan and Hong Kong dollars
in one tranche of shares. ()
-- State-owned mainland carmaker Guangzhou Automobile Group
said it plans to invest 2.85 billion yuan
($464.59 million) over the next few years to double plant
capacity. It would also introduce a new model every year,
including a hybrid crossover that might hit the market later
this year. ()
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd and
Greentown China Holdings Ltd said they will spend a
combined 1.2 billion yuan to buy a 50 percent stake in a
mainland firm that built a golf villa in Hangzhou.
THE STANDARD
-- Wheelock & Co Ltd said Douglas Woo Chun-kuen,
the son of chairman Peter Woo Kwong-ching, has been appointed
director and managing director of the company with effect from 1
July, 2013. The move is seen as another step to implementing
the billionaire's succession plans at his ports-to-property
conglomerate. ()
WEN WEI PO
-- At least 13 companies hope to list on the Hong Kong stock
exchange between June and July, and are expected to raise a
total of more than HK$30 billion ($3.86 billion).
