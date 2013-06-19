PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 19

HONG KONG, June 19 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Digital Realty Trust, a leading global provider
of data centre solutions, expects to trigger a wave of upgrades
in the local data-centre market when it opens Hong Kong's first
Tier III-certified facility in November. ()
-- Hong Kong has plunged from the position of China's second
most competitive region to its fifth, according to a think tank
that blames it on slower economic growth and weaker governance.
()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Property developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd
said it would spin off its residential property
business and that this process will be completed by the end of
this year.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd, a large Chinese
auto dealership group, expects China car sales to reach
double-digit growth this year.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- The Securities & Futures Commission has appointed former
Goldman Sachs official James Shipton as executive director of
the newly integrated Intermediaries Supervision and Licensing
Division for a three-year term with immediate effect.
THE STANDARD
-- Sing Tao News Corp Ltd said it had sought to
buy Metro Daily in an attempt to further expand its presence in
the free-newspaper market, but acquisition talks have ended. ()
-- China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd
is keen on expanding overseas, and expects foreign projects to
account for 30 percent of revenues in the future, up from the
current 10 percent, its vice chairman said. ()
TA KUNG PAO
-- Bank of East Asia Ltd expects to open a branch
in Shenzhen's Qianhai within two months, probably becoming the
first foreign bank with presence in Qianhai.
