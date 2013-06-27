PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 27

HONG KONG, June 27 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- McDonald's in Russell Street in Causeway Bay has
been forced to move out as it could not afford the rent. The
6,000 square feet shop had been leased to cosmetic retailer Sa
Sa International Holdings for HK$1.58 million
($203,600) a month which is more than three times the monthly
rent paid by McDonald's. ()
-- Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd, the world's fifth-largest
supplier of steering systems, and a mainland media and
advertising company Wisdom Group, have deferred their plans to
list in Hong Kong amid fears over the United States tapering its
quantitative easing programme and the deteriorating
macroeconomic outlook on the mainland. ()
-- Hong Kong Express Airways, controlled by mainland-based
HNA Group, would transform itself into a budget airline by
late-October, aiming to have a fleet of 30 planes in five years.
It also said fares will be at least 30 percent lower than those
of rival Cathay Pacific Airways. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Kowloon Development Co Ltd property sales in
the first half of this year exceeded HK$10 billion, beating last
year's full-year performance, as it benefited from selling
property projects in Macau and on the mainland, said Chairman Or
Wai Sheun.
THE STANDARD
-- Airport Authority Hong Kong said net profit hit a record
high of HK$5.62 billion in the past fiscal year, driven by
strong traffic and a surge in passenger spending at retail
shops. ()
-- Local shoe retailer S Culture, one of four listing
candidates to open its retail book on Friday, has attracted
Lifestyle International Holdings managing director
Thomas Lau Luen-hung as a cornerstone investor. ()
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said
it has acquired a parcel of commercial land in Hangzhou City for
584 million yuan ($95.01 million).
