PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Oct 28

Oct 28 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma Yun says he misjudged
attitudes towards his company in his failed bid to sell shares
in Hong Kong and that he wants to improve the understanding of
his business in the city - a fresh sign to some that the
potential HK$100 billion ($12.90 billion) deal may yet be done
here. ()
-- ASB Biodiesel, the developer of Hong Kong's largest
biodiesel plant, has renewed its call for the mandatory blending
of biodiesel into diesel products sold in the city as a means to
jump-start a market for the cleaner burning fuel. ()
-- Hang Lung's release of 40 units at its luxury
Long Beach project, offering at up to 18 percent discount, had
received strong response and the developer had increased the
size of the launch to 80 and adopt a ballot rather than its
announced "first come, first served" policy. ()
THE STANDARD
-- China's large industrial enterprises posted total net
profit of 4.05 trillion yuan ($665.68 billion) in the first nine
months, up 13.5 percent from a year earlier, according to
National Bureau of Statistics. The net profit growth for
Jan-Sept period exceeded that of Jan-Aug by 0.7 percentage
points due to falling costs in September. ()
--
-- Shares of Chong Hing Bank are expected to see
resistance at about HK$40 in the wake of Yue Xiu Group's bid to
acquire a 75 percent stake at HK$35.69 per share plus a special
dividend of HK$4.52 each, which would translate to a price tag
of HK$40.21 per share. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- U.S. water filter manufacturer Seychelle Environmental
Technologies Inc plans to seek a listing in Hong Kong
within the next two year, raising up to $10 million to fund its
expansion and construction of new manufacturing facilities in
China, according to founder and president Carl Palmer.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Guangzhou-based newspaper New Express published an
apology on its front page on Sunday, admitting that it had not
thoroughly fact-checked a disparaging report on Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd
after its detained reporter confessed to accepting payment in
exchange for disparaging the Chinese state-owned construction
equipment maker.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............