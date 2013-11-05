PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 5

HONG KONG Nov 5 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Google chairman Eric Schmidt, who is visiting
Hong Kong, urged Beijing to allow its people to think and speak
freely if the world's number 2 economy wants to grow further,
and Schmidt spoke of his concern at the mainland's recent "500
reposts" rule designed to tighten the government's control of
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing plans to add
yuan futures and two index mini-futures to the night session
early next year and extend trading to midnight to match trading
-- Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines has applied for
permission to set up a low-cost carrier in Guangzhou, tapping
the low-cost market in the Pearl River Delta. This is also the
THE STANDARD
-- The retail tranche of mainland webgame developer Boyaa
Interactive International's initial public offering has been 280
-- Mainland media magnate Li Ruigang outlined plans to
splash out 15 billion yuan ($2.46 billion) on a project in
central Shanghai that will combine developments similar to Hong
Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District and Lan Kwai Fong. The
-- Three in five people are ready to surf the internet for
medical information instead of going to doctors because they
trust online information, a survey conducted by the University
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Exhibition service group Mega Expo saw its
retail tranche of the initial public offering 300 times
oversubscribed, and is set to price its shares at the top end of
the indicative range at HK$1.33 each.
-- Silver Base Group Holdings Limited has entered
into a capital increase and share transfer agreement with
Zhongjiu Shidai Winery (Beijing) Co Ltd, which involves in
online sale of winery products in China. Silver Base will own 20
percent of Zhongjiu on completion of the deal.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Xian Communication Gas Corporation Ltd is seen to buy 150
million shares, or 75 percent stake, of chemicals manufacturer
Juda International from the Hong Kong-listed company's
chairman Choi Lim Chi for HK$700 million ($90.30 million),
according to market sources.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Jeweller Luk Fook Holdings is set to buy
smaller rival 3D-Gold from Hong Kong Resources Holdings
, according to market sources, expanding its network in
the mainland to more than 1,400 stores from existing 1,068 and
narrowing the gap with the biggest competitor Chow Tai Fook
, which operates a network of 1,743 stores.
