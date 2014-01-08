PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 8

HONG KONG Jan 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Microsoft has warned that one in every six personal computers in Hong Kong faces potential security risks because they still run on Windows XP, the company's 12-year-old operating system. ()

-- The Hong Kong government will seek amendments to expand the powers of regulators so that they can unilaterally take control of giant financial firms, including international ones, to pre-empt government bailouts. ()

-- Many Hong Kong-based employees of Asian financial firms, including mainland banks and securities firms that have expanded their offshore businesses in the city, may enjoy a better bonus season this year than their peers at Western banks. ()

THE STANDARD

-- SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings, Hong Kong's number 3 telecoms operator, warned that it expected its interim profit to fall sharply due to increased cost of developing a fourth-generation network and fewer gains from handsets. ()

-- Shunfeng Photovoltaic International is expected to become the world's largest solar power generator, adding 3 gigawatt of capacity this year. ()

-- Hong Kong will record a budget surplus of HK$22.3 billion ($2.88 billion) for the 2013-14 fiscal year, compared with the government forecast of a HK$4.9 billion deficit, according to audit giant PricewaterhouseCoopers. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd plans to issue 7-year zero coupon-guaranteed exchangeable bonds, raising up to $850 million, according to a term sheet.

-- Restaurant chain operator Tao Heung Holdings plans to raise menu prices by 2 to 3 percent in the first half of the year to offset rising costs in food and labour, according to chief executive Leung Yiu-chun.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- About 73 percent of employers in Hong Kong plan to raise wages by 3 to 5 percent this year, while 75 percent of employees interviewed intend to change jobs, according to a survey by human resources consultancy Hudson.

-- The retail public offering portion of the IPO of children wear retailer Miko International Holdings Ltd is seen 1,125 times oversubscribed, locking up HK$42.2 billion ($5.44 billion), according to market sources.

-- Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd sets its flat sales target at 110 billion yuan ($18.18 billion) for 2014, an increase of 10 percent from a year earlier.

