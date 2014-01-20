PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - Jan 20

HONG KONG Jan 20 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Indonesian domestic helper, who claims she suffered
eight months of torture at the hands of her Hong Kong employer,
may sue the city's government. Representatives of Erwiana
Sulistyaningsih, who is in hospital back home, claim the city's
human rights laws could have been breached. ()
-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah has
warned that fears of public spending was rising too fast and
were not without reason - doing little to ease talk of a split
with Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying. ()
-- Shanghai mayor Yang Xiong promised substantial progress
on the city's free-trade zone this year, saying it was the
city's No 1 task and a national strategy that must be given
priority. ()
THE STANDARD
-- New flats continued to lure buyers away from the
secondary market over the weekend in Hong Kong, with Henderson
Land Development selling another 202 flats at its Wu
Kai Sha project. ()
-- Mainland diaper maker AAB Group, which is expected to
benefit from a relaxation in the mainland's one-child policy,
is seeking to list in Hong Kong as early as in June, raising up
to $300 million. ()
-- Country Garden Holdings is to sell its first
Australian home project in Hong Kong, which could generate HK$4
billion. Located in Ryde, a suburb in Sydney's northwest, the
project will have around 800 homes. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Jardine Strategic is buying HK$5.6 billion ($722 million)
worth of convertible bonds to be issued by mainland automobile
dealer Zhongsheng Group, giving it about 20 percent
stake in the Hong Kong-listed firm on conversion of all the
bonds.
-- Sinopec said its controlling
shareholder China Petrochemical Corporation would increase stake
in the listed company by up to 2 percent of the issued share
capital in 12 months period beginning last November.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Retail-focused Chinese software provider eFuture
Information Technology Inc is considering to seek a
listing in Hong Kong to further enhance its business
development, according to chairman Adam Yan.
