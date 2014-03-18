PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - March 18

HONG KONG, March 18 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hutchison Whampoa has put on hold plans to
build a luxury house at a government-owned green-belt site on
The Peak after neighbours voiced their opposition and district
councillors demanded a rethink. ()
-- The People's Bank of China has issued two drafts for
consultation aimed at cracking down further on internet finance
by limiting online shopping and money transfers for
online-payment service providers, according to mainland media
reports. ()
-- Hong Kong exporters are much more confident about their
prospects in the first quarter of 2014, driven by machinery
product orders as manufacturers gear up for a rebound in demand,
a quarterly survey by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council
showed. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Mainland police have handed over the two men alleged to
have brutally hacked former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau
Chun-to in Sai Wan Ho last month. ()
-- MTR Corp will invite developers to submit
expressions of interest for the Lohas Park phase four project in
Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday, sources said. The development is
expected to fetch as much as HK$2.5 billion ($321.93 million).
()
-- Mainland industrial park developer Optics Valley Union
opens its retail book to raise up to HK$1.09 billion in its Hong
Kong initial public offering. Trading debut is scheduled for
March 28. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Tencent on Wednesday and Thursday sold an
aggregate 563 million shares of ChinaVision Media for
HK$1.01 billion ($130.06 million), reducing its stake to 1.23
percent from 8 percent, according to a stock exchange
disclosure. The share sale came a day after Alibaba
announced the acquisition of 60 percent of ChinaVision for
HK$6.2 billion.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing, which registered
HK$1.95 billion net profit for 2013, expects its paper sales to
achieve double digit growth this year as a new machine commences
production, according to chief executive officer Lee Man Bun.
APPLE DAILY
-- China Resources Power has no intention of
participating in the Hong Kong power supply business and the
suggestion from two of its executives to "nationalise" the city
power supply assets was their personal view only, said executive
vice chairman Zhang Shenwen.
