PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 24

HONG KONG, April 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Guangzhou's anti-graft watchdog is under pressure to re-investigate a high-profile corruption case involving a former media executive, sources said. Dai Yuqing, the former president of the official Guangzhou Daily, is standing trial accused of taking 2.5 million yuan in bribes over several years. (link.reuters.com/hug78v)

-- A request by Macau for more space on the neighbouring mainland island of Hengqin has brought a call for Hong Kong to follow suit and seek to expand into Shenzhen or Guangzhou. Macau Chief Executive Fernando Chui Sai-on said the city would request more land on Hengqin from the central government. (link.reuters.com/pug78v)

-- Qianhai, the new economic zone in Shenzhen that is seeking to turn itself into a mini-Manhattan on the Pearl River Delta by 2020, plans to ask for central government permission to lower entry barriers to attract enterprises from Southeast Asia to invest in the zone. (link.reuters.com/rug78v)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong lifted the black travel alert and diplomatic sanctions imposed on the Philippines after family members and survivors of the 2010 Manila bus hostage incident accepted the Philippines' "most sorrowful regret, profound sympathy and sincere condolences." (link.reuters.com/vug78v)

-- A number of community groups representing transsexuals have accused the government of being "irresponsible" for stipulating that same-sex couples cannot marry - that one would have had to undergo a full sex-change operation for it to happen. (link.reuters.com/xug78v)

-- The Hong Kong Investment Funds Association says the Shanghai-Hong Kong "through train" won't stop mainland visitors from buying funds in the SAR, as there is still large room for growth. (link.reuters.com/cyg78v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Microsoft has teamed up with Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd's Hutchison Global Communications to expand adoption of the "cloud computing" version of its Office productivity software to more households in Hong Kong.

-- Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd said it would invest $20.24 million to raise its stake in a gaming and resort project in Russia to 60 percent from 46 percent. The company will fund the investment by proceeds to be raised from a share sale.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese railway transport equipment maker China CNR Corp Ltd, which obtained regulatory approval to sell up to 2.09 billion shares in Hong Kong, valuing the offer at 11.9 billion yuan ($1.91 billion), is set to launch its public offering in the city in May, according to market sources.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)