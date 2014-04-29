PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - April 29

HONG KONG, April 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Friends of outspoken mainland political analyst and journalist Gao Yu expressed concern about her whereabouts after she failed to turn up at a low-key gathering to commemorate an event that led to the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square 25 years ago. (link.reuters.com/zej88v)

-- Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange was ordered by a court to be wound up while more details on its embarrassing collapse last year may come out in a hearing on May 27 when its founding chairman and former executive councillor Barry Cheung Chun-yuen would need to show up in court. (link.reuters.com/cuj88v)

-- Internet search giant Baidu, smartphone brand Xiaomi and Hong Kong-listed Kingsoft have agreed to subscribe with Cheetah Mobile, the security software company that plans to raise about $200 million in its initial public offering in the United States. (link.reuters.com/guj88v)

THE STANDARD

-- Mainland media are weighing in on the 'pee-poo' war of words, saying it's wrong for parents to allow children to relieve themselves in public. Xinhua News Agency said mainlanders should follow the customs of the places they visit. (link.reuters.com/fuj88v)

-- Only three local property giants moved with bids on Monday to build the fourth phase of Lohas Park, the development for the MTR Corp in Tseung Kwan O as the district now has many flats available. (link.reuters.com/juj88v)

-- Hong Kong retail investors are unlikely to welcome upcoming sovereign bond issues from China with the same enthusiasm as in the past, analysts said. Yuan's recent depreciation versus the US dollar and higher deposit interest rates offered by Hong Kong banks will dampen the welcome, they said. (link.reuters.com/nuj88v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China's Ministry of Finance said it will issue 28 billion yuan ($4.48 billion) worth of offshore yuan bonds in Hong Kong this year, the largest amount so far since the first launch in 2009.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Ports operator Qingdao Port Group, which is expected to undergo a listing hearing in Hong Kong on Wednesday, is set to raise about HK$3.9 billion ($503.01 million) in its initial public offering.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China's smartphone brand Xiaomi has seen its valuation increase 40 times to $10 billion as of August 2013, from $250 million by end of 2010, as its sales of affordable high performance smartphone handsets picked up during the period.

($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) ($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong Dollars)