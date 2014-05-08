PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 8

HONG KONG May 8 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A Shenzhen court sentenced Hong Kong publisher Yiu
Man-tin to 10 years in jail on Wednesday for "smuggling ordinary
goods", his lawyer said. Prior to his arrest he had been
preparing to publish a book entitled Godfather Xi Jinping by
dissident and writer Yu Jie, according to his family and
friends. (link.reuters.com/sek29v)
-- Macau is facing a major capital-flight crackdown amid
Beijing concerns that tens of billions of yuan in illicit funds
are being funnelled out of the mainland and into casinos in
contravention of national currency controls. (link.reuters.com/tek29v)
-- The Securities and Futures Commission wants the Market
Misconduct Tribunal to impose a "cold shoulder" order on U.S.
hedge fund Tiger Asia Management and its two senior executives
that bans them from trading in the local market for five years,
the tribunal heard. (link.reuters.com/zek29v)
THE STANDARD
-- The graft trial of two of Hong Kong's richest tycoons and
a former chief secretary, which begins in the High Court on
Thursday, is expected to set new marks in legal costs. It is
estimated that Sun Hung Kai Properties' Kwok brothers
could spend over HK$100 million ($12.90 million) in legal fees.
(link.reuters.com/fuk29v)
-- China CNR kicked off a roadshow to raise as
much as HK$11.3 billion ($1.46 billion), in what could be Hong
Kong's second largest initial public offering this year. (link.reuters.com/huk29v)
-- Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N will be governed by 28 partners with
exclusive rights to nominate a majority of its board of
directors, a way for founder Jack Ma Yun and his team to control
the company. Hong Kong regulators had refused to allow such
rights, which saw the e-commerce giant seek a U.S. listing. (link.reuters.com/kuk29v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Cleaning and waste treatment services provider Baguio
Group plans to kick off its initial public offering in Hong Kong
next week, to raise capital to upgrade facilities, according to
market sources.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd
Chairman Richard Li said he had no plan to reduce his stake in
the property development firm or to take it private.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)