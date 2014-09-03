PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 3

HONG KONG, Sept 3 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- The familiar cabin announcement telling air travellers to
turn off mobile gadgets during take-off and landing may soon be
a thing of the past after Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department
announced an easing of restrictions. (bit.ly/1uweQMm)
- The founder of the Hong Kong Economic Journal, Lam
Shan-muk, has sold all his remaining shares at a time when the
publication's editorial independence is under question. In a
news update on the Chinese-language daily's website, the
newspaper confirmed Lam had sold his stake to an offshore trust
company privately owned by telecoms tycoon Richard Li Tzar-kai.
(bit.ly/1qmRxFj)
- DXY, which claims to be the largest online academic portal
for Chinese physicians and life science professionals with more
than four million registered members, announced Tencent
has invested $70 million for a minority equity stake
in the company. (bit.ly/1qZ9C8o)
THE STANDARD
- A price war is in the offing after a newcomer to Hong
Kong's taxi-hailing app market says it will give every passenger
a HK$20($2.60) rebate with more offers due. Alibaba's
IPO-BABA.N Kuaidi Taxi, which has been expanding into Hong
Kong, launches its app to compete with others like Uber, Easy
Taxi and Hong Kong Taxi. (bit.ly/1qZbmi2)
- China Railway Group expects overseas
businesses to contribute about 10 percent to total revenue in
the coming years from less than 5 percent in the first half. (bit.ly/1w4fdin)
- Barristers in Hong Kong questioned top mainland man Li Fei
on whether it would be possible for two or three candidates to
run under a framework that requires 2017 chief executive
hopefuls to be backed by more than half the 1,200-strong
nominating committee. (bit.ly/1nUKQFC)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- China All Access Holdings Ltd plans to seek a
separate listing of its handsets production assets by end of
this year or in the first quarter of next year, according to
chief executive Alfred Shao.
- Chairman Lee Shau-kee has raised his holding in Henderson
Land Development to 67.28 percent from 66.88 percent
for HK$612 million ($79 million), according to a stock exchange
filing.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
- Former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa is to lead
a delegation of professionals and Hong Kong tycoons, including
Cheung Kong's Li Ka-shing, Henderson Land's Lee
Shau-kee and New World Development's Henry Cheng, on a
visit to Beijing between September 21 and 23, sources said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials will
meet the delegation.
(1 US dollar = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollar)
