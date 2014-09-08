PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Sept 8

Sept 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

* Zhang Yaqin, the man who helped build Microsoft's biggest technology research operation outside of the United States, is leaving the software giant to join Chinese online search powerhouse Baidu. Sources close to Baidu said Zhang would report directly to Robin Li Yanhong, the co-founder of Baidu. (bit.ly/1w5CkMd)

* The gutter oil scare deepened in Hong Kong and Macau after it emerged that another importer in the city and 21 businesses in the former Portuguese enclave had purchased oil from the Taiwanese supplier at the centre of the scandal. The Hong Kong importers include Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd. (bit.ly/1wdzF0i)

* Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd is likely to become Hong Kong's biggest supplier of small flats once its application to convert four luxury residential projects in the northeast New Territories into 4,000 tiny apartments wins approval, according to industry observers. (bit.ly/1ogDgVY)

THE STANDARD

* China Auto Rental opens the retail book for its HK$3.62 billion ($467 million) initial public offering in Hong Kong, with 426 million new shares in a range of HK$7.50-HK$8.50 each. Shares of the country's largest auto rental firm, which aims to double the size of its fleet, start to trade on September 19. (bit.ly/1uFpdgU)

* A much-hyped idea to link bourses in Hong Kong and Shenzhen is not in the pipeline, China's securities watchdog said, saying one of its current priorities is to hammer out taxation issues for the upcoming Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program. (bit.ly/1tjjuwd)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

* Chinese shipbuilder China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group said an independent third party is considering to initiate a potential restructuring involving its unit Jiangsu Rongsheng Heavy Industries Co Ltd. The unit contributed a respective 89 percent and 91.4 percent of China Rongsheng's total revenue for 2013 and for six months ended in June 2014.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

* Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd has earmarked 3 billion yuan ($488 million) to replenish landbank in China in the second half of 2014, according to chairman Lam Lungon.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollar) ($1 = 6.1400 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)