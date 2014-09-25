PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 25

HONG KONG, Sept 25 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Guangdong health authorities said the dengue outbreak
centred in Guangzhou, one of the worst in 20 years, would be
under control in two to three weeks with stronger eradication
measures. In a special meeting with officials from Guangdong,
Guangzhou and Foshan on Tuesday, provincial Communist Party
secretary Hu Chunhua ordered local governments to spare no
effort to combat the disease's spread. (bit.ly/1upVAU7)
-- Dealers in the mainland's grey market for smartphones
said they lost heavily by betting on Apple's new iPhone
6. They blamed an abundant supply from Hong Kong and other
overseas sources for bringing down prices. (bit.ly/1rkWUUH)
-- Henderson Land Development patriarch Lee
Shau-kee said he is "gradually retiring" as he presses ahead
with more charitable projects, including a youth hostel in Hong
Kong. Lee does not have a timetable for stepping down. (bit.ly/ZNUc0G)
THE STANDARD
-- Six plots will be put up for tender in the fourth quarter
to address growing home demand. Those, together with sites of
MTRC and the Urban Renewal Authority, could lead to up
to 6,700 units being built if the biddings go well, the
government said. (bit.ly/1v1cnM2)
-- Kerry Properties has sold 160 units at The
Summa, its Mid-Levels West development, generating HK$3.4
billion. The firm vowed to launch similar projects next year to
meet the demand for luxury flats. (bit.ly/1pdKNFA)
-- Flat sales in Hong Kong by New World Development
soared to a record high of HK$20.6 billion ($2.66
billion) in the last fiscal year. That is double the initial
HK$10 billion target for the year to June 30. Joint General
Manager Adrian Cheng said the target for the current fiscal year
is HK$11 billion to HK$12 billion. (bit.ly/1uq0nF8)
MING PAO DAILY
-- Investment fund SAIF III GP Capital on Sept. 18 sold 105
million shares of China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd for
HK$350 million, according to a disclosure to the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
(1 US dollar = 7.7514 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)