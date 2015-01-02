PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 2

HONG KONG Jan 2 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- As growth in China's property market slows, the biggest
developers will outgrow their smaller rivals this year faster
than in the past, thanks to easier access to funds, land and
talent, say industry experts. (bit.ly/1BpF7iq)
-- Hong Kong has maintained its lead as Asia's busiest
airport for international passenger traffic and also kept third
place globally, figures from Airports Council International
reveal. (bit.ly/1zX8xHP)
-- FedEx has won approval to operate in 20 more
mainland cities while three other foreign couriers have been
granted licences to operate on the mainland, as Beijing further
loosens its grip on the booming logistics market. (bit.ly/1xz0zUX)
THE STANDARD
-- SJM Holdings staff will get a 5 percent pay
rise this year amid festering labour tensions and declining
income in Macau's gambling industry. It is the first of the six
licensed casino operators to improve employee benefits for the
new year, according to labour union Forefront of Macau Gaming.
(bit.ly/1ERvJKF)
-- Marble mining firm Future Bright Mining Holdings, the
first stock due to list on the main board this year, has been
oversubscribed nearly six times. It seeks to raise up to HK$880
million ($113.5 million). Its shares will start trading on Jan.
9.(bit.ly/1xBYAML)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Rosedale Hotel Holdings Ltd said it was in
talks to buy a 51 percent stake in property leasing and
management firm Advance Glow Holdings Ltd from third party
investors Fung Shing and his spouse Liang Lian Zhen.
($1 = 7.7552 Hong Kong dollars)
