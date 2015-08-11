PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - Aug 11

Aug 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd has become the third Hong Kong-listed firm in two weeks to have been accused of cooking its books. The Hebei province-based firm requested the stock exchange halt trading of its shares on Monday morning after anonymous company researchers and short-seller Emerson Analytics published a report targeting China Fiber Optic. (bit.ly/1We3lsg)

- The amount of bad loans in China's commercial banking sector increased by 11 percent in the second quarter of the year, the country's banking regulator China Banking Regulatory Commission said on Monday, as a slowing economy continued to weigh on lenders. (bit.ly/1HCR4m9)

THE STANDARD

- The People's Bank of China will issue 100 yuan notes with improved security features in November, 10 years after it released the current note to challenge counterfeiters packing new technology. But the overall design will be largely unchanged even as authorities face an increase in fake 100 yuan notes. (bit.ly/1We3ImP)

- Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Chairman Raymond Lee said the firm plans to launch its self-branded tissue paper "Hanky" in western China in the fourth quarter. Tissue paper output in China is about seven million tonnes per annum and it is expected to double in the next eight years, according to chief executive Edmond Lee. (bit.ly/1P2kAYj)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Online direct sales company JD.com Inc's Chairman Liu Qiangdong and another director had subscribed for about 10 percent stake of Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd in a share placement for an aggregate 4.3 billion yuan ($682.8 million). Yonghui also said it would team with JD.com in sourcing.

