PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 13

- Two more Uber drivers were arrested on Wednesday, just hours after Hong Kong's police chief warned of a further crackdown on the car-hailing service, following the arrests of five drivers and three company staff a day earlier. Police had acted on allegations Uber drivers were using cars without permits and proper insurance. (bit.ly/1N4CP1w)

- Hongkongers have been warned to be alert to possible fraudsters after the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA) and the Monetary Authority became the latest bodies named by scammers making phone calls. (bit.ly/1TvFFeW)

- The Hong Kong Investment Funds Association said fund sales in the first half of this year rose 14 percent to $47 billion as investors piled in to buy during a stock market rally in the second quarter. (bit.ly/1f8YVkP)

- A company associated with SJM Holdings Ltd executive director Angela Leong On-kei outbid three firms including Cheung Kong Property and Sino Land to clinch a residential site in Yuen Long for a much higher-than-expected price of HK$548 million ($70.7 million). (bit.ly/1gBF7Yk)

- About 60 percent of local people expect home prices to rise between 5-10 percent in the second half of the year, a survey from online realty GoHome.com.hk found. (bit.ly/1hz303z)

- WH Group, a major global pork producer, saw first-half interim net profit plunge 43 percent to $303 million from a year earlier due to the slowdown in China's consumer market and fall in U.S. pork prices. (bit.ly/1PlVFPX)

- Francis Yuen Tin-fan, ex-deputy chairman of PCCW Ltd and former chief executive of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd, recently sold a house at the Peak to Alibaba's chairman Jack Ma for HK$1.5 billion ($193.5 million), eight times the price when Yuen bought the house for HK$163.5 million in the year 2000, according to market sources.

