PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 5

HONG KONG Nov 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Commercial Radio has decided not to object to the gag order sought by the University of Hong Kong to ban media publication of information about its council meetings, two sources said. Barrister Ronny Tong said he was "disappointed" at the radio station's decision as the injunction would "last forever" if no party was joining the case, and it would be "bad for press freedom". (bit.ly/20ve8AF)

- The SCMP Group said it would print the International New York Times' publications in Hong Kong and the mainland from February next year. The deal is the second contract printing agreement the SCMP has entered into in three years. (bit.ly/1l8s3ML)

- China's developers will increase project launches in the next two months, cutting prices if necessary, to hit full-year sales targets, industry analysts said. Developers are confident of fulfilling their full-year sales targets as the new launches in the last two months are sufficient, Jefferies property analyst Venant Chiang said. (bit.ly/1Opvtab)

THE STANDARD

- Hong Kong's much-delayed HK$486 million ($62.7 million)worth new air traffic control system will be operational in the first half of next year, transport chief Anthony Cheung told the Legislative Council. The system will be able to handle 8,000 flight plans daily and may simultaneously monitor 1,500 air or ground targets five times and 1.5 times those of the current system respectively. (bit.ly/1Opv9bF)

- All nine bids for a residential site in Tsing Yi came in below the reserve price on Wednesday, compelling the Lands Department to cancel a tender for the first time in 19 months. Midland Surveyor Alvin Lam said the recent lull in the housing market might have something to do with developers' conservative bids. (bit.ly/1Q5Y7gM)

- The Sincere Co, one of Hong Kong's oldest retailers, said the average price of imported goods at its stores fell more than 5 percent from a year back as the local retail sector turned sluggish. The company has increased the proportion of mass-market products while lowered the high-end ones to boost sales, said Chief Executive Philip Ma King-huen. (bit.ly/1GMoPs7)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Movies and TV dramas producer and distributor Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd said it would buy the online movie ticketing business and a movie financing platform Yulebao from parent Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for about $520 million in a deal to be settled by internal resources.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Asia's online fashion retailer ZALORA Group said it would team with Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, Microsoft Hong Kong Online Store, HKT The Club and other local ecommerce players to jointly launch an online shopping event "12.12 Online Fever" on Dec. 12, converting traditional consumers into e-consumers.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars) (compiled by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)