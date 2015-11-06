PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - Nov 6

Nov 6 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- A sales supervisor at a Hong Kong jewellery store where a
tourist was allegedly beaten before he died in hospital last
month was arrested by customs officers in connection with an
alleged case of forced shopping. It is the first arrest of its
kind relating to forced shopping after the city's trade
descriptions law was extended to services in 2013, according to
a source with knowledge of the investigation. (bit.ly/1PqNeVd)
- Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd, a Hong
Kong-listed mainland China developer, said it would raise HK$340
million ($43.9 million) in net by selling new shares and
perpetual securities to a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance Group
, in the latest tie-up between the country's
cash-rich insurers and developers that are seeking cheaper funds
to finance their expansion. (bit.ly/1Q7yiNq)
- China Life Insurance Co Ltd is entering the
U.S. logistics property market by investing more than $1 billion
(HK$7.75 billion) in more than 200 U.S. warehouses. Global
Logistic Properties said it had teamed with China Life
and two other institutional investors to form a fund that had
acquired a group of logistics facilities worth $4.55 billion
from a US-based real estate investment trust. (bit.ly/1LTePfq)
THE STANDARD
- The Hong Kong University's Alumni Concern Group and the
Academic Staff Association will hold a referendum next week to
collect opinions of students, teachers and staff on whether they
agree with the university council's decision to reject Johannes
Chan's appointment as pro vice chancellor, according to the
group's deputy convener Mak Tung-wing. (bit.ly/1MmpIb3)
- Wheelock and Co Ltd has priced flats at its
Capri new project in Tseung Kwan O at 20 percent below market
levels, with property agencies saying the move might further
pull down prices in the secondary market. Job Siu Yui-yin,
Midland Realty's senior district executive, said buyers awaiting
price cuts in the secondary market will be attracted by
Wheelock's pricing. (bit.ly/1XTGO3P)
- OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd cut its headline tax
loan rate sharply to an annualised 1.49 percent, the lowest ever
in Hong Kong. All lenders are keen this year on using tax loans
to lure customers in hope of cross-selling other banking
products, said Hilda Ng Kwok-yan, general manager of OCBC Wing
Hang Credit. (bit.ly/1kdUF78)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Hong Kong Exchange Fund had in October month recovered
most of the HK$36.8 billion ($4.75 billion) investment loss it
made in the first three quarters of the year, according to Hong
Kong Monetary Authority's chief executive Norman Chan.
($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars)
