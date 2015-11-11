PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 11

HONG KONG Nov 11 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- A legal expert has warned Tesla drivers using the
car maker's new unapproved Autopilot functions that they are in
danger of committing an offence and that insurers cannot cover
accident costs. Lawmaker James To Kun-sun said a driver is
committing an offence if he is using a car with such unapproved
software. Tesla refused to comment on the matter after repeated
inquiries from the Post. (bit.ly/1MJNhXf)
- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying risked the ire
of environmentalists by raising the possibility of using country
park land with low ecological value for housing. Leung echoed
comments by researchers from the Our Hong Kong Foundation, a
think tank, who a day earlier suggested a review of the
ecological value and purpose of all country parks as part of a
wider strategy on housing. (bit.ly/1WQBr3e)
- A Hong Kong family office investment firm has bought an 8
million pound (HK$94 million), 350-room stately home in northern
England, the latest sign of interest from Asian investors for
palatial European trophy assets. The new owner of the house will
face a bureaucratic "nightmare" should they want to turn it into
a hotel or serviced apartments, according to property analyst
Peter Churchouse. (bit.ly/1GVZFqY)
THE STANDARD
- Ten tourist attractions, including Hong Kong Disneyland,
Madame Tussauds, Ngong Ping 360, Noah's Ark, and Ocean Park,
will receive a total of HK$10 million ($1.3 million) in
subsidies from the government for promotions in 12 countries to
lure tourists back to the city. The promotion targets will
include the mainland, Taiwan, Japan and the United States, the
government added. (bit.ly/1PnLVIl)
- Hong Kong Disneyland raised its regular ticket prices for
the third consecutive year by 8 percent from Wednesday. A
one-day ticket for adults will now cost HK$539 and for children
HK$385. Last year's increase was 10.9 percent. A Disneyland
spokeswoman said Hong Kong Disneyland reviews prices based on
value of its entertainment and future development needs. (bit.ly/20Lj9Fi)
- An Asia-wide operation against phone scams netted 431
mainland Chinese and Taiwanese in the biggest overseas swoop
involving police from across the strait, Hong Kong, Indonesia
and Cambodia. Some 254 mainlanders were repatriated from Jakarta
and Phnom Penh to Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou, and
they would face charges, according to the Ministry of Public
Security. (bit.ly/1Mn24Ys)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Chinese outbound merger and acquisition investments in the
first half of 2015 rose 70 percent from a year earlier to $56.8
billion, while the number of deals jumped 25 percent to 173,
according to Deloitte China M&A Services. Its national leader
Patrick Yip expects the value of M&A deals to double for the
whole year.
