PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 20

HONG KONG Nov 20 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- The turnout rate for Sunday's district council elections
in Hong Kong is expected to be higher than the 41.5 percent for
the 2011 election, after a University of Hong Kong survey found
71 percent of registered voters interviewed intended to vote, up
5 percentage points from a similar survey four years ago. (bit.ly/1kHwcqU)
- Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has disabled
unapproved autopilot functions for Hong Kong drivers after legal
concerns emerged that those using the new software would be
committing an offence. The transport department has approved the
autoparking capability, and two functions that allow cars to
automatically change lanes and steer within lanes still await
approval. (bit.ly/216HCoM)
- China's first listed psychiatric hospital is on track to
break the mental-health taboo in a country where such illnesses
are still stigmatised by traditional perceptions. Due to begin
trading on Friday, Wenzhou Kangning Hospital is set to
raise HK$681 million ($88 million) in a Hong Kong initial public
offering. Founder Guan Weili said overstressed young adults
accounted for most of the outpatients. (bit.ly/1YjdeFn)
THE STANDARD
- Hongkongers are snapping up tour packages to Europe this
Christmas, undeterred by the Paris terror attacks and price
increases. The Travel Industry Council listed tours to Europe
and Asia, with most prices up. June Cheng, assistant general
manager at Miramar Travel, said most of its customers view the
Paris attacks as a single incident. (bit.ly/1jajMWM)
- The Securities and Futures Commission is joining the stock
exchange in a comprehensive review of listing policies after
more abnormal price movements were seen among newly listed
stocks on the Growth Enterprise Market this year. The review
includes the issues of backdoor listings, highly concentrated
shareholdings and corporate misconduct, said chairman Carlson
Tong (bit.ly/216J6PI).
- Link Asset Management said tenants at its malls
can maintain a 6 percent sales growth this year despite a weak
retail sector in China and Hong Kong because they sell mass
products. Director Fok Yip-sang said he was optimistic on
rentals at its EC Mall in Beijing amid a growing middle-class in
China and the government supporting consumption. (bit.ly/1NG32PI)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Alibaba announced the launch of its HK$1 billion
($129 million) Alibaba Hong Kong Young Entrepreneurs Foundation
to support small new companies in the city. The fund can hold up
to 50 percent equity interest in startups.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)