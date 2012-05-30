PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 30

HONG KONG May 30 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Telecom tycoon Richard Li, chairman of PCCW Ltd
has launched a bid for ING Group NV's Asia insurance
and asset management businesses, according to sources. The Dutch
financial giant last month announced plans to sell the two units
together or separately and has invited companies to submit bids.
People familiar with the situation said Li was looking at both.
- United Energy Group Ltd, a Hong Kong-listed oil
and gas company, plans to invest up to $3 billion in wind and
solar power projects in Pakistan in the long term, Chairman
Zhang Hongwei said.
- Yihaodian, the mainland e-commerce service controlled by
the American retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc, plans to
uncork growing domestic demand for imported wine by bringing
brands from the world's top wine producers to its online
shopping platform.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Jewellery retailer Chow Sang Sang Holdings International
Ltd may lower its target for new retail outlets this
year due to slower industry growth and rising rents, said group
General Manager Vincent Chow.
THE STANDARD
- Footwear maker Belle International Holdings Ltd
said sales rebounded in April and May from the first three
months of the year but still lagged behind last year's 15
percent growth, said Chief Executive Sheng Baijiao.
