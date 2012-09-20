PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 20

HONG KONG, Sept 20 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The average rent of street-level shops on Russell Street
in Hong Kong's shopping district Causeway Bay has surpassed New
York's Fifth Avenue, making it the most expensive shopping
street in the world. Average retail rent on Russell Street is
$2,800 per square foot a year, compared with $2,500 on Fifth
Avenue, according to the latest data from property consultant
Cushman & Wakefield.
-- Apple Inc is planning to build a massive data
centre in the New Territories in Hong Kong. Construction is
expected to begin in the first quarter of the next year and the
facility will be ready by 2015, according to a specialist blog
site 9to5Mac.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust is expected
to sell about HK$4 billion ($515.91 million) worth of shares at
above HK$3.56 for each share in the near future, according to
market sources.
-- Headwear designer and manufacturer Mainland Headwear
Holdings Ltd said it would buy 90 percent stake in
U.S.-based San Diego Hat Company for $10 million. The deal will
be funded by internal resources.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- U.S. investment fund Capital Group bought HK$620 million
worth of Agricultural Bank of China shares in Hong
Kong a day after the United States announced an aggressive new
stimulus plan to spur growth, according to a disclosure made at
the Hong Kong stock exchange.
WEN WEI PO
-- The number of Hong Kong millionaires dropped to 84,000 in
2011, down 17.4 percent from the previous year, as assets were
focused mainly on the stock markets that did not perform well,
according to the Asia Pacific wealth report co-produced by
consulting firm Capgemini and RBC Wealth Management.
-- Due to a rising difficulty in loan financing, property
developers may increasingly be turning to shadow lenders to fill
in the gap. Signs of shadow lending behaviour can be seen from
developers using entrusted loans, financial products, personal
loans and upstream and downstream enterprises to carry out loan
financing.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Property developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd
is likely to issue up to $250 million 5-year notes,
raising capital to fund development projects and for debt
restructuring, according to market sources.
