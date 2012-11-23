PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 23

HONG KONG Nov 23 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- About 7,500 eBay merchants from the mainland
achieved revenue of more than $100,000 and posted 68 percent
sales growth on average in the 12 months to June, according to
the Greater China Exporters' Index. ()
-- Macau will bring domestic helpers from the mainland in a
pilot scheme next year, said Secretary for Economics and Finance
Francis Tam. The scheme will initially allow maids from
Guangdong and Fujian provinces and might be extended to other
regions.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd Chief
Executive Officer Charles Li said a deal with London Metal
Exchange (LME) is in progress as scheduled, adding that the
approval from the British Financial Services Authority is
expected in December.
THE STANDARD
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd is putting 550
parking spaces at its Festival City project in Tai Wai on the
market, with prices ranging from HK$980,000 ($126,400) to HK$1.3
million. ()
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd plans to sell
six residential projects, which have an estimated market value
of more than HK$10 billion, in the coming half year, said Lam
Tat-man, general manager of sales.
WEN WEI PO
-- China Minsheng Banking Corp said it
intends to buy a site in Dalian, Liaoning province, for 1.65
billion yuan ($264.89 million) to build a training base for the
bank.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co ltd said
it has acquired a site in Liaoning province for 399 million
yuan. The land will be used for residential and commercial
purposes.
