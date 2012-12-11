PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 11

HONG KONG Dec 11 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd and Hutchison
Whampoa Ltd sold a combined 30 percent interest in
Singapore's Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3 for S$1.04
billion ($851.38 million) to DBS Group. ()
-- Bank of America is close to agreeing to lease almost
150,000 square feet of prime office space in Cheung Kong Center,
as competition among Central landlords increases. Under the
plan, the bank will occupy seven floors in the Center, according
to two people familiar with the transaction. ()
-- Charoen Pokphand Group, the Thailand-based food exporter
which plans to buy HSBC's stake in the
mainland insurance giant Ping An Insurance ,
will bank on its expertise in rural finance to win Beijing's
approval for the deal, people familiar with the situation said.
()
-- Apple Inc has confirmed it will open its third
retail store in Hong Kong on Saturday (December 15) at Hysan
Place in Causeway Bay. The launch of this new store will be the
company's 10th in China. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Machinery Engineering Corporation, a state-run
contractor, plans to raise up to HK$3.88 billion ($500.64
million) in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, each priced
between HK$4.10 and HK$5.40. The trading could start on December
21.
THE STANDARD
-- PCCW Ltd expects good growth from its
information technology outsourcing business and will not seek a
separate listing in the next two years, said group Managing
Director George Chan. ()
-- A 708-square-foot apartment at a private housing estate
in Tin Shui Wai, Kingswood Villas, was sold for an estate high
price of nearly HK$5,000 per square foot, despite the
government's latest cooling measures. ()
SING TAO DAILY
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties would launch five
residential projects in the city in the coming half year, said
Chairman & Managing Director Thomas Kwok.
