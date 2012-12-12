PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 12

HONG KONG Dec 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- National Australia Bank chief economist Alan Oster forecasts there will be big growth in Chinese investment in Australian agriculture over the next few years as Beijing seeks to avoid rising domestic food prices. ()

-- Lenovo Group benefited from robust sales on the mainland to seize a 7 percent share of the world market for "smart connected devices", behind leaders Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc. ()

-- Port Everglades, on the US east coast, is considering plans to appoint a trade representative in the Pearl River Delta to boost cargo volumes between the region and southern Florida. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Electric companies in Hong Kong have raised prices for next year, with an average 5.9 percent increase by the CLP Holdings and a 2.9 percent rise by the Hongkong Electric Co Ltd.

-- Sun Min, wife of Mo Feng, a shareholder and non-executive director of the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange, was accused of insider trading by Hong Kong's Market Misconduct Tribunal in the purchase of shares of China Huiyuan Juice Group in 2008.

MING PAO

-- China Lerthai Commercial Real Estate Group bought a 61.96 percent stake in Chi Cheung Investment Co Ltd from Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd.

-- Lu Zhifeng, chairman of Guangzhou-based Yuexiu Property , said the mainland property market will improve in the second half of next year.

