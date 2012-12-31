PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 31

Dec 31 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Golden Wheel Tiandi, a Nanjing-based property developer, and Speedy Global, a mainland apparel retailer, will be the first two companies to debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2013, aiming to raise up to HK$1.01 billion ($130.29 million) in total. ()

-- The yuan is expected to strengthen only slightly next year as appreciation dynamics, including the mainland's export competitiveness, lose steam. ()

-- After seeing its share price triple in 2012, oil and gas drilling firm SPT Energy Group Inc is looking ahead to sales and profit growth in 2013 on par with its 25 percent average of the past three years, its Chief Executive says. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- A three-bedroom flat at public housing estate Tung Tao Court was sold for HK$6 million ($774,000) to a public housing tenant, the highest paid by the buyer group.

-- Hong Kong's IPO market ranks world's 5th in 2012 in terms of total sum raised.

-- Honghua Group Ltd aims for over 10 billion yuan ($1.60 billion) in sales revenue next year.

THE STANDARD

-- China Merchants Holdings (International) is further expanding its presence in Africa with the acquisition of a 23.5 percent stake in Port de Djibouti for US$185 million. ()

SING TAO DAILY

-- Pearl Oriental Oil Ltd said it signed a letter of intent to buy a 70.3 percent stake in Petrox Resources Corp .

