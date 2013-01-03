PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 3

Jan 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The market for initial public offerings in Hong Kong is expected to rebound in the second half of this year as the impact of Beijing's pro-growth policies begins to turn around the mainland's tepid economic growth, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. ()

-- Dell Inc's president Steve Felice plans to steadily increase investments on the mainland, without elaborating on how high the spending would rise. The total spending by mainland businesses and the government on information-technology hardware, software and services would grow 11 percent this year to 733 billion yuan ($117.65 billion), according to Market analyst firm Forrester Research. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd posted gains of HK$266.5 million ($34.38 million) from profitable sales of stocks and bonds in a bullish market in the year of 2012.

THE STANDARD

-- China Railway Group Ltd has been criticised by the Shanxi provincial government for covering up details of a Christmas Day explosion in which at least eight workers reportedly died and five were injured. ()

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd has a preliminary plan to spin off its settlement business into an independent department, as well as to set up a department of public offering supervision, market sources said.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd has acquired about 10 pieces of land in the mainland in December last year for a total of nearly 15 billion yuan.

