PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 3

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The market for initial public offerings in Hong Kong is
expected to rebound in the second half of this year as the
impact of Beijing's pro-growth policies begins to turn around
the mainland's tepid economic growth, according to
PricewaterhouseCoopers. ()
-- Dell Inc's president Steve Felice plans to
steadily increase investments on the mainland, without
elaborating on how high the spending would rise. The total
spending by mainland businesses and the government on
information-technology hardware, software and services would
grow 11 percent this year to 733 billion yuan ($117.65 billion),
according to Market analyst firm Forrester Research. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd posted gains of
HK$266.5 million ($34.38 million) from profitable sales of
stocks and bonds in a bullish market in the year of 2012.
THE STANDARD
-- China Railway Group Ltd has been
criticised by the Shanxi provincial government for covering up
details of a Christmas Day explosion in which at least eight
workers reportedly died and five were injured. ()
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd has a
preliminary plan to spin off its settlement business into an
independent department, as well as to set up a department of
public offering supervision, market sources said.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd
has acquired about 10 pieces of land in the mainland
in December last year for a total of nearly 15 billion yuan.
