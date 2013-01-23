PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 23

HONG KONG Jan 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The Hong Kong Securities Professionals Association signed an agreement with the Authority of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Co-operation Zone of Shenzhen for the two sides to work out proposals to attract Hong Kong and international financial firms to invest in Shenzhen's Qianhai. ()

-- Orient Paper Inc, a Chinese paper manufacturer that Muddy Waters accused of fraud, has been talking to the Hong Kong stock exchange about a possible listing, and may be considering listing in the city within two to three years, said Chairman and Chief Executive Liu Zhenyong. ()

-- Shenzhen-based PanAsialum, a manufacturer of aluminium casings for Apple's iPad, plans to raise up to HK$1.22 billion ($157.36 million) from an initial public offering in Hong Kong. The trading debut is scheduled for Feb. 5. ()

-- Hong Kong has the world's biggest yuan pool, which is 10 times bigger than that in 2009, said Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority Norman Chan. Yuan deposits in the city reached about 700 billion yuan ($112.54 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2012, up 5 percent from a year earlier, he added. ()

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said he has taken note of an increase in property transactions and stands ready to introduce more cooling measures when necessary. ()

-- Orient Overseas (International) Ltd, a Hong Kong-based container ship operator, said revenue from its container shipping division rose 6.7 percent to $5.89 billion in 2012.

