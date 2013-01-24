PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 24

HONG KONG Jan 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Liu Hao, the head of China Development Bank's Hong Kong branch, has been moved back to Beijing after an internal probe into a loan deal for the $9.4 billion bid by a Thai conglomerate for HSBC's holding in Ping An Insurance . ()

-- Lippo Ltd, the Hong Kong-listed investment group, plans to team up with joint venture partners including American casino giant Caesars Entertainment Corp to build a resort complex in South Korea. ()

-- A 22-year-old mainlander from Guangdong was jailed for over 10 years for laundering a record HK$13.1 billion ($1.69 billion) in Hong Kong over an eight-month period ending in 2010. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Local billionaires, including Cheung Kong (Holdings) chairman Li Ka-shing, have subscribed more than $50 million to the initial public offering of PanAsialum, a mainland maker of aluminium casings for Apple's iPad.

THE STANDARD

-- Shenzhen's Qianhai officials denied media reports that China International Marine Containers , China Merchants Group and Shenzhen International Holdings are the biggest landlords in Qianhai, the pilot financial district. ()

APPLE DAILY

-- Chinese developer Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd said it set 2013 sales target at 80 billion yuan ($12.87 billion), an increase of 60 percent from a year earlier.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China's Zijin Mining Group said it will invest up to 1.5 billion yuan in wealth management products this year in a bid to boost revenue.

WEN WEI PO

-- Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan said he believes the administration's latest land supply measures will prove effective in three to six months.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Time Watch Investments, listed in Singapore until privatisation in 2011, opens its retail book on Thursday for a HK$810 million initial public offering. The watchmaker plans to open 200 stores each year in 2014 and 2015, said chairman Michael Tung.

