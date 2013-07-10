PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 10

HONG KONG, July 10 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong would not be marginalised by a new free-trade
zone being set up in Shanghai, said Anita Fung, chief executive
of HSBC's Hong Kong office, adding that the
interaction between the two cities would be positive to the
overall development of the mainland. ()
-- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd expects gold
products to account for 60 percent of group sales this year, and
anticipates having positive same-store sales growth in the
mainland this fiscal year, said the chain's managing director
Kent Wong. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Alibaba Group is ready for an initial public offering but
has yet to decide if it will be in Hong Kong or the United
States, said chief executive Jonathan Lu, adding that profitable
operations such as business and customer trading portals Taobao,
Tmall and Alibaba.com and the cloud computing operation will be
included in the listed Alibaba entity. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Integrated Digital Product Business Group, a subsidiary
of FIH Mobile Ltd's parent company in Zhengzhou,
Henan, is going on a large-scale recruitment, which the market
believes is mainly for Apple's iPhone 6 production.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Property developer Fantasia Holdings Group said
it is confident of listing its estate management unit, Colour
Life Services Group, on the Hong Kong bourse this year.
APPLE DAILY
-- Sales of luxury Hong Kong homes priced at HK$12 million
($1.55 million) or more dropped to a four-year low in the first
half of this year, with 1,868 transactions, according to
Centaline Property Agency.
WEN WEI PO
-- Chinese property developer Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd
said contracted sales for the first six months
totalled about 17.8 billion yuan ($2.90 billion), up 29.5
percent from a year earlier.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd would invest
about 30 billion yuan to develop a culture tour city in Baohe
district, Anhui province, said a government official in the
district.
