PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Nov 12

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Taobao and Tmall, the two main online retailing platforms
of the Alibaba Group , smashed last year's combined
record of 19.1 billion yuan in sales for the whole day in the
first 13 hours of "double eleven" online festival in China on
Monday. By 9.20 pm, the total exceeded 30 billion yuan ($4.93
billion). ()
-- Investment quota under the QFII scheme will jump to 10
percent of the mainland market's capitalisation in five years
from 1.5 percent, says ChinaQFII, a Hong Kong firm that helps
foreigners invest in the mainland. ()
-- YuanShengTai Dairy Farm has started a one-week
bookbuilding campaign for its up to $500 million Hong Kong float
due to positive sentiment for new shares. The Heilongjiang-based
raw milk producer is issuing 1.22 billion shares in an
indicative price range of HK$2.49 to HK$3.18 each. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has promised to help seek
land suitable for commercial and industrial projects after the
number of places listed as vacant for such uses hit a five-year
low in 2012. ()
-- Property developer Evergrande Real Estate is
tapping into a bottled mineral water business that will be
available at its 200 projects - including hotels, cinemas and
clubhouses - across China. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Web and mobile phone game developer Boyaa Interactive
International soared more than 30 percent in the grey
market, while Huishang Bank was up 1 percent. Their
formal trading will start on Tuesday.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- China Cinda Asset Management is seen to issue 5.318
billion H-shares, raising up to $2 billion in a Hong Kong IPO
expected to be launched later in November, according to the
initial offering document.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings), a property arm of
tycoon Li Ka-shing, generated HK$4.46 billion ($575.23
million)from flat sales so far this year, achieving about 15
percent of its annual sales target of HK$30 billion.
-- Sports shoe maker Yue Yuen Industrial posted
consolidated revenue of $658 million in October, up 12 percent
from the same period last year.
SING TAO DAILY
-- China pharmaceutical distributor Sinopharm Group
is in talks to buy hospitals as it aims to expand its
scope of business and is hoping to strike a deal before the end
of the year, according to Chairman Wei Yulin.
