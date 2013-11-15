PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 15

HONG KONG Nov 15 These are some of the leading


SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A statutory stockbrokers' association is needed to frame
rules to stop cut-throat competition as a commissions war
threatens to push fees too low for small players to survive,
lawmakers have urged the Hong Kong government. ()
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties says it will explore
investment opportunities on the mainland that may emerge in the
wake of the just-concluded third plenary meeting of the
Communist Party. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Jeweller Luk Fook said interim net profit for
the six months ended September would rise significantly due to
substantial sales growth, while cosmetic retailer Sa Sa
International expects stable sales growth locally and
will boost investment in its e-commerce portal. ()
-- Cheung Kong is set to raise prices of its
remaining flats in Tsuen Wan East by 8 percent due to "current
bullish market sentiment" to an average HK$10,757 ($1,400) per
sellable square foot. ()
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties forecasts property
prices to remain stable, as strong demand is seen particularly
for small- to mid-sized flats. Co-chairman Thomas Kwok
Ping-kwong said he is confident about the local housing market
for 2014. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hong Kong government has appointed Mary Ma, chairman of
private equity firm Boyu Capital Advisory which is a shareholder
of Alibaba , as a non-executive director of the
Securities and Futures Commission. Ma was formerly a partner of
TPG Capital and a director of Lenovo.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese hospital operator Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd
is set to sell shares in its Hong Kong IPO at an indicative
range of HK$5.88 to HK$7.38 per share, raising up to HK$1.48
billion ($190.88 million).
APPLE DAILY
-- Italian fashion house Prada told analysts that
its same store sales growth in China so far this year was in
single digits, a level below its global same store sales growth
of 7 percent in its fiscal first half year.
