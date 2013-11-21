PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - Nov 21

HONG KONG Nov 21 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Mainland authorities have boosted their cyber spying
capability by developing a technology that track communications
in the languages of ethnic groups. The new system will allow
monitoring of voice calls, text sent via the internet and
communications embedded in images or graphics. ()
-- Chevalier Chairman Chow Yei-ching, his son
Oscar Chow, and ENM's Chairman Joseph Leung may face
disciplinary action for helping late tycoon Nina Wang increasing
her holdings in a company without making a general offer. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Jiang Jianqing, chairman of ICBC, the world's
largest bank, said its bad loan ratio is "excessively good" but
is bound to rise as more credit is extended to riskier small and
medium-sized enterprises. ()
-- China's largest integrated IT services provider Digital
China said its gross profit margin is volatile and its
internet technology product distribution business has yet to
bottom out. ()
-- Listing candidate Dongpeng Holdings attracted share
applications from big fund houses before ending bookbuilding on
Thursday, sources said, adding the order value ranged between
HK$90 million and HK$100 million ($12.9 million)for each
investor. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Retail public offering portion of the Hong Kong IPO of
Chinese hospital operator Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd
has been 188 times oversubscribed. Trading in the
shares will begin on Nov. 29.
-- Henderson Land Chairman Lee Shau Kee, who has
recently donated a piece of land to an elderly nursing house,
said he is considering to donate another piece of land nearby
for building 6,000 units aiming for the youth.
APPLE DAILY
-- Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma told reporters in Japan that
Hong Kong is still his first priority for a listing of the
group, raising fund to further strengthen its e-commerce and
mobile platform businesses
