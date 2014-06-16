PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 16

HONG KONG, June 16 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- With Google bowing to a "right to be forgotten" ruling in
Europe, Hong Kong's privacy chief, Allan Chiang Yam-wang, will
ask his regional counterparts to join him in pressing the
internet search giant to extend the same safeguards to the
region. (link.reuters.com/bag22w)
-- Chinese home buyers with bitcoins to spare can now use
the virtual currency to snap up London properties. London-based
Cai-Capital, formed in October last year, says it is the first
broker in the British capital to accept bitcoins for payment on
property purchases. (link.reuters.com/fag22w)
-- HSBC, the city's largest bank, which has been
aggressively expanding on the mainland, is carefully examining
all commodities financing transactions following reports of
alleged irregularities at Qingdao Port. (link.reuters.com/rag22w)
THE STANDARD
-- Basic Law Committee Deputy Director Elsie Leung Oi-sie
said the upcoming mock referendum on electoral reforms will not
influence Beijing. Leung warned that the Hong Kong government
could call on the People's Liberation Army should things get out
of hand during proposed action by the Occupy Central civil
disobedience movement. (link.reuters.com/mag22w)
-- Mayfair by the Sea I from Sino Land drew 15,000
hopeful home buyers to its show flats at Olympian City at the
weekend. Sun Hung Kai Properties notched up the most
expensive sale in the New Territories when a 2,895 sq ft house
with garden fetched HK$161.8 million ($20.87 million). (link.reuters.com/pag22w)
-- Ten firms will open their retail books this week seeking
an aggregate of about HK$12 billion ($1.55 billion) amid a
renewed rush of initial public offerings on the local bourse.
Three of them will kick off bookbuilding on Monday aiming for a
total HK$3 billion. (link.reuters.com/qag22w)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Franshion Properties (China) Ltd said it
planned to seek a separate listing of its hotel business on the
Hong Kong stock exchange by way of a trust, issuing 600 million
units to raise up to HK$3.39 billion ($437.33 million). A total
of 690 units will be issued if an overallotment option is
exercised.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Department store operator and property investor Wing On
Company International Ltd said it expected to record
an unaudited pre-tax gain of HK$337 million ($43.48 million)
from a sale of a stake in an automotive dealership group in the
United States to Lithia Motors Inc.
($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong Dollars)
