PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 20

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Three mainland activists fighting for officials to
disclose their assets have been given the toughest jail
sentences yet in the authorities' crackdown on the New Citizen
movement. A court in Jiangxi province jailed Liu Ping and Wei
Zhongping for six-and-a-half years and handed Li Sihua a
three-year sentence, according to Li's lawyer. (bit.ly/1nRPXZq)
-- Mainland China is the third-fastest at producing
millionaires after Japan and Kuwait and ahead of Hong Kong and
the United States. China experienced a 17.8 per cent growth in
the number of people with more than $1 million to invest, taking
the total to 758,000, according to the World Wealth Report 2014
released by Capgemini and RBC Wealth Management. (bit.ly/1iMXDrA)
-- The Law Society is set to vote on a motion of no
confidence in president Ambrose Lam San-keung after critics of
his support for Beijing's white paper on Hong Kong mustered at
least double the number of signatures needed. (bit.ly/1qwUqnD)
THE STANDARD
-- Defending himself against allegations that he held secret
talks with former U.S. deputy defense secretary Paul Wolfowitz
last month, Next Media boss Jimmy Lai Chee-ying said
he had never even considered asking Washington for help. The
allegations were made as Beijing began stepping up its warning
that overseas forces are meddling in the Hong Kong affairs.(bit.ly/1srT9A8)
-- Hong Kong Secretary for Financial Services and the
Treasury Ceajer Chan Ka-keung says he agrees with the Financial
Services Development Council's report that the local bourse
should be more open to include firms with special shareholding
structures. (bit.ly/1ipDCMG)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Henderson Land has offered for sale an
additional 24 units at a luxury residential development in Hong
Kong's mid level. Of these, a duplex unit at the top floor has
an asking price of HK$646.48 million, or HK$112,800 ($14,600)
per sq ft, which is set to be the highest in Asia.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese herbal drinks and tortoise herbal jelly producer
and retailer Hung Fook Tong Group plans to raise HK$203 million
($26.19 million) in an initial public offering in Hong Kong. It
plans to add 90 stores in the city over the next three years,
and aims to open 25 stores in Guangdong province and in
Shanghai.
