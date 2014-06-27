PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 27

HONG KONG, June 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Ratings agency Moody's restated its negative outlook on the city's banking system in a new report, highlighting the risks to lenders over the next 12 to 18 months from rapidly expanding exposure to mainland borrowers. (bit.ly/1miQkIb)

-- Hong Kong's privacy chief has renewed his call for Google to provide its "right to be forgotten" globally - including in Hong Kong - as international pressure mounts on the internet search giant to apply the new safeguard beyond Europe. (bit.ly/1ljj6Ix)

-- Russia's Gazprom, the world's largest natural gas producer, has been in discussions about a Hong Kong listing and may use the yuan in a recently agreed gas export deal with China, as it seeks to reduce reliance on the European market. (bit.ly/1mAsNay)

THE STANDARD

-- Existing China UnionPay terminals can remain inside casinos after July 1, but no new terminals can be added, Macau's Secretary for Economy and Finance, Francis Tam Pak-yuen, said. (bit.ly/1sJ8dcR)

-- China Construction Bank bought an office building in London for 110 million pounds ($184.70 million) as it expands in Europe after becoming the first yuan clearing bank in the British capital. (bit.ly/1po2hEM)

-- Restaurant chain operator Tsui Wah Holdings raised prices on its menu in May despite an 18.8 percent increase in annual net profit to HK$156 million ($20.13 million). That solid profit serving contrasted sharply with a sharp slip in earnings at rival Fairwood Holdings. (bit.ly/1lt16QR)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong's securities watchdog, posted a loss of HK$139 million ($17.93 million) for the year ended March, compared with a loss of HK$14.09 million in the previous year, as staff costs and directors' fee increased.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Six listing candidates will open their retail books next week, raising up to a total of HK$4.1 billion ($528.93 million) in their initial public offerings in Hong Kong. Of this, Inner Mongolia-based milk producer Shengmu is expected to raise up to HK$1.31 billion.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong Dollars) ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)